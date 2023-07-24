Nikola Jokic to miss 2023 FIBA World Cup: report

Nikola Jokic of Serbia reacts during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 round of 16 match between Serbia and Italy at EuroBasket Arena in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2022. Filip Singer, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA — Recently crowned NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic will be missing the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila.

As per a report by Mozzart Sports, the two-time NBA MVP was convinced to play by Serbian head coach Svetislav Pesic and teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic, but Jokic opted to decline as he prioritizes rest after an eventful 2022-2023 championship season with the Denver Nuggets.

Jokic previously played together alongside Bogdanovic during the 2019 FIBA World Cup, finishing with a 6-2 record which was good for fifth place.

His absence will pose a challenge to Serbia who are joined by China, South Sudan and Puerto Rico in Group B, and are set to play their Group stage games at the Araneta Coliseum.

'The Joker' last suited up for Serbia during the Eurobasket and the European Qualifiers.

During the World Cup qualifiers, Jokic put up averages of 26.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in two games.

Aside from the 6-foot-11 Serbian, San Antonio Spurs' prized rookie Victor Wembenyama and LA Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will also miss the World Cup in August. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo's participation in the tournament is also in doubt after recently undergoing surgery.

