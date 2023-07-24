Meralco, TNT poised to top PBA 3x3 leg 4

PBA Images.



MANILA – The Meralco Bolts and TNT Triple Giga are in a good position to win the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 3 Leg 4.

Meralco and TNT ousted Legs 1 and 2 champions Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, meaning that the two teams will move on to the quarterfinals stage of the tournament at the Ayala Mall Circuit Makati on Tuesday.

The Bolts swept Pool A after defeating Leg 3 champions TNT, 21-13, and Ginebra, 19-15.

Triple Giga emerged as the number two seed in their pool after disposing of the Gin Kings, 18-17.

Wilcon Depot, San Miguel, and Cavitex moved on to the quarters as well.

Wilcon swept their assignments in Blackwater, 14-13, Northport, 18-14, and Pioneer Elastoseal, 17-16, to get the first seed in Pool B.

Meanwhile, Blackwater and Northport advanced after Leg 3 runners-up Pioneer was winless in their three games, being the sole team to be eliminated from their group.

SMB and Cavitex both got two wins to in Pool C, and Terrafirma completed the squads from their group who will continue their stints at the quarters. Purefoods was the lone squad that failed to advance from their group.

The Beermen and the Braves will still clash to determine the top spot in their pool, and the victor will lock horns against TNT in the knock-out phase.