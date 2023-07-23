Makati FC Girls 14 team proudly displays its Gothia World Youth Cup hardware along with Filipino supporters. Handout/Makati FC.

Two of Makati FC's girls' teams achieved podium finishes in the Gothia World Youth Cup, which concluded on Saturday in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The decorated Philippine youth club put up a gallant stand before bowing to Sweden's Kvarnsvedens IK, 7-8, via penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Girls 14 Finale, marking the first time after 38 years that Makati FC was in the finals stage.

Kurisara Limpawanich, Makati FC's Thai recruit, scored the lone first-half goal that put her team ahead, but Kvarnsvedens IK was able to storm back to send the match to a penalty shootout.

It was an evenly matched shootout and Makati FC was into it until the very end, when Kvarnsvedens IK took the championship on a Thea Lohf winning spot kick.

Makati FC won six consecutive Girls 14 matches, including a 1-0 semis conquest of Sweden's Askims IK.

The Girls 12 team settled for third place after a 1-5 defeat to United States' FC New England in the semifinals.

Makati FC's Boys 11 and Boys 13 squads, meanwhile, reached the top 16 of the 47th edition of the world’s largest and most international youth football tournament.

Wrapping up its Europe sortie, Makati FC earlier dominated Cup No. 1 in Frederikshavn, Denmark after all of its four teams won the championship. It is the first time ever in the 39-year-old history of the Cup No. 1 that a youth club has swept the competition.