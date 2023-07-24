Gilas Pilipinas battle Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.



MANILA — A possible matchup between Gilas Pilipinas and China matchup may just determine which Asian team will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Philippines and China belong to Groups A and B, respectively, and while anything is possible at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, their places in their pools make it possible for them to clash as their groups will be merging either for the second group stage (top two) or the classification phase (bottom two).

In the previous World Cup, none of the Asian teams advanced to the group stage, which is why Iran and China were only the two squads that had a chance to advance because of their identical 2-3 records.

Still, it was the Iranians who went to the Tokyo Games due to a better point difference.

In 2019, Asian teams only got wins against other Asian or African squads, which is why the Philippines, China, and Iran got a bit of luck from the draw.

Jordan belongs to a difficult group that includes the USA, New Zealand, and Greece, and Japan will need all the help it can get against Germany, Finland, and Australia.

Meanwhile, Iran is grouped with Spain, Brazil, and Cote d’Ivoire, while Lebanon will be heavy underdogs against Canada, Latvia, and France.



Gilas is joined on the other hand by Angola, Italy, and the Dominican Republic, as they try to maximize their home-court advantage while China will be looking for revenge as they are set to be led by NBA draftees Wang Zhelin and Zhou Qi as they face off against South Sudan, Serbia, and Puerto Rico.

The opening ceremonies of the World Cup will be held at the Philippine Arena, and it will also include matchups against the Philippines and the Dominican Republic at 8:00 PM, while Angola and Italy will open the games at 4:00 PM.



Both Gilas Pilipinas and China will play all their group-stage games, including their possible matchup, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum whose tickets are available via ticketnet.com.ph.

Tickets for all SM Mall of Asia Arena games are available via smtickets.com

