Football: New Zealand wary of much-improved Filipinas

New Zealand coach Jitka Klimková had nothing but praise for the Filipinas ahead of their showdown in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Tuesday at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

One of the debutantes in this year's World Cup, the Philippine women's national football team was competitive against Switzerland in its first game last Friday, before eventually absorbing a 2-0 defeat at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

That result has caught the attention of Klimková, who hailed the "unbelievable growth, unbelievable improvement" of the Filipinas.

"It's great for women's football that we have oppositions like the Philippines, that they are growing," the coach said during a pre-match press conference, Monday in Wellington. "They are pushing us, they are pushing everybody who they are playing against. That's always good for the game, and we have competitive games."

In general, debutantes have given a good account of themselves in the Women's World Cup. Notably, Haiti lost narrowly to reigning European champions England, 1-0, and even world champions United States were made to work for their 3-0 triumph against Vietnam.



Klimková had previously seen the Filipinas up close, when the Football Ferns played them in a friendly in September 2022. For the coach, that match should be "very helpful," as they learned about the Philippines' principles and tendencies.

Yet that level of familiarity will not cause them to be complacent, as Klimková stressed that they do not expect any easy games in the World Cup -- even against a Philippine team ranked 20 places below them by FIFA at 46.

"Every opposition that we are facing against is, they have a reason to be here. They made the World Cup, so we are very humble. We know it will be hard," she said.

"That's why we are preparing the same way like we prepared against Norway, the same way we are preparing against the Philippines," Klimková stressed.

New Zealand opened their own campaign on a historic note, taking down world No. 12 Norway, 1-0, behind a Hannah Wilkinson strike in the 48th minute. Another victory over the Philippines will seal the Football Ferns' place in the round-of-16 with still a match to go in the group stage.

Klimková assured that they are "back on earth" after that euphoric win over Norway and are now completely focused on the Filipinas.

"Philippines, different opposition, different style of play. We are prepared," the coach said. "We know how we need to play to perform again. But the biggest priority for us is going back on the field and showing that passion and love for football again."

Kick off is at 1:30 p.m., Manila time, with another sold out crowd expected at the venue.

