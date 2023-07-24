Defender Hali Long leads the Filipinas out for their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup match against Switzerland last July 21, 2023 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. PFF-PWNFT

A capacity crowd is expected to show up when the Philippine women's national football team plays co-host New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup, Tuesday at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The venue has a capacity of over 34,000 and Filipinas coach Alen Stajcic will not be surprised if most of them will be cheering for the Football Ferns, especially after their morale-boosting 1-0 upset of Norway in their first game last Thursday.

"Traditionally, being a host nation or a home team in any game of football has been an advantage, [in] over 150 years of football," Stajcic told reporters in the pre-match press conference, Monday.

"But fortunately, we don't have to play against 25,000 people; we only have to play against 11," he pointed out.

The Filipinas played in front of over 13,000 fans at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin in their first FIFA Women's World Cup match last Friday -- a competitive 2-0 loss to world No. 20 Switzerland. In that game, a bulk of the crowd cheered for the Philippines and the team has expressed its gratitude at the support they received.

Playing in front of a more hostile crowd is another challenge that his team will have to embrace, Stajcic said.

"You have to embrace it. It's a brilliant occasion for football and New Zealand and for our team and for our country as well," he said. "To be playing in front of such a big crowd and TV audience is a really special moment, and one that they'll cherish for the rest of their lives."

"So you wanna go out there and give it your best shot. So I think that as motivating as it is for New Zealand, I think it is for our team as well," he added.

A crowd of 42,137 fans watched New Zealand's 1-0 upset of Norway at Eden Park last Thursday, with Hannah Wilkinson's goal in the 48th minute spelling the difference between the two sides. Another win by the Football Ferns will seal their place in the knockout stages, while the Filipinas will be targeting an upset in order to keep their own bid alive.

And even as they brace for a pro-New Zealand crowd, the Filipinas are also expecting to have their own section of supporters come kick off.

"Wherever we've traveled around the world, there's been a massive engagement with the local communities," said Stajcic. "We've really felt that connection all around the world, regardless of where we've played."

"To have that type of support means everything in the world. Just knowing that the country is also backing us and having them there, it's kind of that extra support that we need to keep on going for the full 90-plus minutes in a game," said Filipinas forward Katrina Guillou.

Kick-off between the Philippines and New Zealand is at 1:30 p.m., Manila time.

