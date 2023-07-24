Philippines coach Alen Stajcic (R) and striker Katrina Guillou in a press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, July 24, 2023. PFF-PWNFT.

Ten months after a friendly that Alen Stajcic describes as a "turning point" for their team, the Filipinas and New Zealand meet again -- this time in a match with real stakes.

New Zealand eked out a 2-1 victory over the Philippines in a friendly last September 2022, overhauling a 1-0 halftime deficit behind goals from Meikayla Moore and Ali Riley. Sarina Bolden accounted for the Filipinas' goal, struck a minute into extra time of the first half.

Philippines captain Hali Long said at the time that it was a "very tough loss" for them, especially as they felt that they were capable of beating a higher-ranked New Zealand side. It's a sentiment that Filipinas coach Stajcic shares, even up to now.

"It was a really important game for us," Stajcic said of the friendly, held behind closed doors at the Titan Stadium in California State University, Fullerton.

"It was the first time in a long time that we played a team significantly higher than us in the rankings, and obviously we didn't know that New Zealand were gonna be in our group at that time," he explained. "I remember even just walking off with Katrina [Guillou] at the end of the game, and she was expressing the thought that, you know, we can compete with these teams."

"We've arrived at the point where we've improved significantly enough where we can go on the pitch and believe that we can win the contest. And, you know, that was a really pivotal moment," he added.

"I think that game was a real turning point for the team for me, to know that we can rise to this level."

Nearly a year later, they will meet the Football Ferns again but this time, in a match at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Kick-off is at 1:30 p.m., Manila time, at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday, with New Zealand banking on a capacity crowd to push them to victory.

New Zealand also enters the match with great confidence after shocking European powerhouse Norway, 1-0, in its first assignment last Thursday at Eden Park. It is its first-ever win in the World Cup, ending a 15-game winless streak dating back to 1991.

The Filipinas dropped their first-ever World Cup match, 0-2, to Switzerland last Friday but are not lacking for belief heading into their showdown with the co-hosts. A competitive showing against the Swiss has bolstered their confidence and convinced the team that "we can be at this level," according to Stajcic.

"Obviously they [Switzerland] were the better team, but there wasn't that much in the game where I didn't think we could win and get a point. So it's a fantastic opportunity for us to again, grow and learn and develop and improve," he said.

The Filipinas hope to show New Zealand that they have grown since the last time they met, with some new players set to feature for the Philippines in Tuesday's World Cup match. New Zealand has also made changes; notably, goal-scorer Moore is not in the World Cup squad.

"A lot of the personnel has changed, both on their side and ours. So it's a lot of factors to consider," said Filipinas striker Katrina Guillou. "But we've been looking at all the possibilities and how we can best win the game."