Blu Girls bow to Japan in 4 innings, fall to 0-2 in World Cup

The Philippine women's softball team. Photo courtesy of ASAPHIL.

The RP Blu Girls absorbed a second straight defeat in Group C of the Women's Softball World Cup, Monday in Buttrio, Italy.

Japan, ranked second in the world, needed just four innings to put together a 13-0 demolition of the Philippines. The Blu Girls fell to 0-2 in the competition after opening their campaign with a 5-0 loss to Canada.

Japan scored seven runs in the first inning, including an inside-the-park homerun by Kyoko Ishikawa. They added six more in the second inning in 13 at-bats.

Ayane Nakagawa went 3-of-4 at bat and had 2 RBIs against the Blu Girls, while Kanna Kudo went 2-of-4 with 3 RBIs.

The Philippines' starting pitcher, Celyn Ojare, gave up seven runs while Glory Alonzo and Ann Antolihao each gave up three to the Japanese.

The Blu Girls return to action against Venezuela on Monday afternoon before playing host Italy on Tuesday morning.