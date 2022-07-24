Reigning UAAP rookie-MVP Bella Belen of National University is expected to lead Team Philippines in the AVC Cup for Women. File photo. AVC photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- A Philippine team composed of collegiate stars will face a big challenge when they compete in the AVC Cup for Women, set for August 21 to 29 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Nine of the top Asian teams -- with the Philippines completing the field as hosts -- are competing in the tournament's seventh edition. The AVC tilt was originally scheduled for 2020 but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) confirmed on Sunday that they have called up the top players from the UAAP, with the core of Season 84 champions National University expected to lead the way for the team.

The tournament will give the young players an opportunity to learn and gain experience, per PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara.

"This is a strong tournament and our young players, who we vision as the future of Philippine volleyball, will get the needed exposure against the continent’s best teams," said Suzara in a statement.

The Philippines is bracketed in Pool A with reigning champion China, South Korea, Iran and Vietnam. Pool B is composed of 2018 runner-up Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei and Australia.

This marks the second high-profile tournament that the Philippines will host in 2022. Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League -- for both men and women -- was held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City last June.

"Just like the VNL, Filipino volleyball fans will again be treated to world-class volleyball action considering that world-ranked teams China, Japan, Iran, South Korea and Thailand are playing," said Suzara.

The preliminaries are set from August 21 to 25 with the Philippines facing Vietnam on August 21, China on August 23, Iran on August 24 and South Korea on August 25, all scheduled at television prime time 7 p.m.

The top five teams from each pool will advance to the knockout quarterfinals set on August 27 with the semifinals set for August 28 and the qualification matches and final on August 29.

China won five of the tournament's six editions—Nakhon Ratchasima 2008, Taicang 2010, Shenzhen 2014, Vinh Phuc 2016 and Nakhon Ratchasima 2018. Thailand broke the streak in Almaty 2012.

Details on ticket sales and prices will be announced soon.