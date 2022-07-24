San Sebastian's Ichie Altamirano in action. PBA Images.



MANILA - Ichie Altamirano of Apex Fuel-San Sebastian earned Player of the Week honors in the PBA D-League after embracing his role as the leader of the Golden Stags.

The 24-year-old guard from Antipolo has emerged as the anchor of his team during their campaign in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Seeing Altamirano step up as a leader is a welcome development for San Sebastian head coach Egay Macaraya, who dissuaded the guard from declaring for the PBA Rookie Draft last May.

"Nakiusap lang ako sa kanya na magpaiwan for his last season. Magpapa-draft na dapat siya pero he decided to stay with us for one more year," said Macaraya.

Altamirano is now determined to make the most of his final season with the Golden Stags, starting with their campaign in the D-League.

"Naniniwala naman akong magbubunga lahat yun. Pinili kong mag-stay kasi may tiwala ako kay coach Egay na mas mag-i-improve ako next season kaya di muna ako nagpa-draft," he said.

He was stellar in the period of July 18 to 22, where Altamirano steered San Sebastian to a 2-0 record while averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in big wins over AMA Online and EcoOil-La Salle.

Altamirano registered seven steals against the Green Archers as San Sebastian pulled off a 73-51 stunner. That win hiked the Golden Stags' record to 3-1, keeping them in contention for a top two finish.

Altamirano's standout performance allowed him to best Adalem Construction-St. Clare's Johnsherick Estrada, Centro Escolar University's Franz Diaz, and Marinerong Pilipino's Jollo Go who was just called up by Blackwater for the weekly plum as the group, made up of sportswriters and editors covering the beat, hands out citations in celebration of the developmental league's 10th season.

