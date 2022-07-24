PVL: Teammates help Mika Reyes flourish in PLDT

PLDT's Mika Reyes (3) is leading the PVL in blocking. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran middle blocker Mika Reyes credited her teammates for helping her flourish in her role for the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the on-going 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

Reyes is having a superb campaign for PLDT, leading the league in kill blocks with 1.07 rejections per set -- well ahead of joint-second placers Ces Molina and Ria Meneses of Cignal HD, who average 0.63 block per set.

The former De La Salle University standout is tied for 11th among the league's scorers, with 41 points in four matches. Sixteen of her points have come off kill blocks.

"With the help of my teammates pa rin talaga 'yun," said Reyes on Saturday, after a nine-point effort in a four-set win against Army Black Mamba that hiked their record to 3-1.

She had three blocks and two aces in a 17-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18 triumph against the Lady Troopers that put the High Speed Hitters on the brink of a semifinal appearance. In their previous match, Reyes tallied a whopping eight kill blocks and finished with 13 points in a five-set win against PetroGazz.

Though proud of her own efforts, Reyes made it clear that her output is a credit to her teammates as well.

"Hindi ako makaka-block, hindi ko mababasa 'yung plays ng ganoon without the help of my teammates," explained the middle blocker. "Kunwari, magse-serve ng maganda si Fio [Fiola Ceballos]. So makakatapat na agad ako sa spiker."

"Mas napapadali niya 'yung trabaho ko," said Reyes. "And ayun talaga, hindi ko lang siya magagawa nang mag-isa. With my teammates pa rin talaga."

Reyes has gotten plenty of help, with Jules Samonte finding her form in her second conference with PLDT while the likes of Dell Palomata and Ceballos have been contributors as well. Rhea Dimaculangan, their captain and veteran setter, has been her usual steady self, piloting an offense that ranks second in the league in efficiency.

The High Speed Hitters are one win away from securing a spot in the semifinals and Reyes is counting on her teammates to further improve upon their performances.

"Lahat ng susunod na games, sobrang importante na and hindi rin talaga magiging madali," said Reyes, as PLDT braces for games against Choco Mucho and Cignal HD. "Alam naman natin kung paano maglaro yung mga makakalaban namin, so kailangan pa talaga namin mag-tiyaga talaga every game."

"Ang mindset talaga, one game at a time," she stressed. "Hindi naman namin pwedeng isipin na dapat Cignal matalo namin, dapat Choco matalo namin. 'Yung next game muna, dun muna kami magfo-focus."