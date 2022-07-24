PVL: Former Lady Tams latest to join Akari

Gen Casugod in action for BaliPure in the 2022 PVL Open Conference. File photo. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Akari Power Chargers have found their middle blockers in the form of two former Far Eastern University players.

The franchise announced on Sunday that Gen Casugod and Ezra Madrigal will be suiting up for Akari when they make their debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference this October.

Both players are products of the FEU women's volleyball program. Casugod was previously part of the BaliPure Purest Water Defenders but became a free agent when the team took a leave of absence from the league.

They join Jaja and Jhoana Maraguinot, Trisha Genesis, Dani Ravena, Lycha Ebon, and Michelle Cobb in the Akari squad.