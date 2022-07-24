Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino fans will still get to see their footballing idols before the Philippine women's national team competes in the FIFA Women's World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is planning to host a four-nation tournament in June 2023, a month before the Filipinas make their debut on the world stage.

"Ang plano naman kasi is before they go to the World Cup, we plan to hold a four-nation tournament here, maybe [in] June," PFF President Mariano "Nonong" Araneta said during last week's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The Filipinas have qualified to the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time ever thanks to their semifinal finish in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in February.

Since then, they have made great strides at the regional level, winning a bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, then ruling the 2022 AFF Women's Championship for their first ever international trophy.

But the federation and team management are well aware that the World Cup is another level entirely, and plans are in place for the squad's continued preparation all the way to July 2023. These include friendlies and camps in every FIFA international window, with the four-nation tournament in June capping the team's build-up.

"We're looking at a grass pitch, natural grass, because they will be playing on natural grass in Australia and New Zealand," said Araneta. "We might invite some teams that have qualified for the World Cup to play here, which is not part of our group in the draw."

"We're looking at hopefully Bulacan, which is natural grass, and Clark, which also has a natural grass pitch. So it's going to be a four-nation tournament. We're still planning for that," he added.

The Filipinas will reunite for the next FIFA window in late August, but two of their youngest players -- Chantelle Maniti and Isabella Flanigan -- are already back in action in the AFF Under-18 Women's Championship this week in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the PFF is also hoping to bring back their grassroots programs for the Under-15 and Under-17 levels, especially as restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic are easing. They are also working on a new season of the PFF Women's League.

