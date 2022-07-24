Home  >  Sports

PBA: Meralco sends Ginebra to brink of elimination

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 24 2022 09:13 PM

The Meralco Bolts are one win away from advancing to the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts are on the verge of advancing to the semifinals of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup after a comfortable 93-82 victory against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-3 quarterfinals series, sending the Gin Kings to the brink of elimination from the all-Filipino conference.

Four players scored in double-digits for Meralco, led by Aaron Black with 25 points along with four assists and three rebounds. Chris Newsome earned Player of the Game honors after an all-around effort of 19 points, nine boards, and six dimes.

