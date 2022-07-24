Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 03 December 2021. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- Monty Williams, last season's NBA Coach of the Year, has agreed to a long-term contract extension to continue guiding the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported Saturday.

The 50-year-old American, who played in the NBA from 1994 to 2003 as a forward, had two years remaining on his original five-year deal with the Suns.

No terms were detailed in the report, which cited unnamed sources.

Williams, an assistant coach on last year's US Olympic gold medal squad, coached at New Orleans from 2010-2015 and served as an executive with the San Antonio Spurs and an assistant coach at Philadelphia before taking charge of the Suns in May 2019.

After the Suns missed the playoffs for a 10th consecutive campaign in his first season, Williams guided Phoenix to a 51-21 record and a trip to the 2021 NBA Finals, where the Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last season, the Suns went a league-best 64-18, setting a club record for season wins and delivering a team-record 18-game win streak. But they were upset by Dallas in the second round of the playoffs.

Williams has a career record of 322-299 as an NBA head coach. In three seasons with the Suns, his record is 149-78.

