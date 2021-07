Beau Belga's double-double performance helped Rain Or Shine fend off Meralco 85-72 in the PBA Philippine Cup at Ynares Stadium in Pasig City on Saturday.

Belga scored 17 points on 7-of-11 field-goal shooting to go with 10 rebounds for the Elasto Painters.

Javee Mocon led Rain Or Shine with 18 points.

The Elasto Painters now hold the solo top spot with a clean 3-0 record, while relegating the Bolts to No. 2 with a 2-1 win-loss slate.

(More details to follow.)

FROM THE ARCHIVES: