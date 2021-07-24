PBA allows Kiefer Ravena to play in Japan

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors on Saturday announced that it has reached an agreement with the PBA that paves the way for Kiefer Ravena to play in Japan's B.League.

"The NLEX Road Warriors are happy to announce that an agreement has been reached with the PBA to allow Kiefer to play in Japan B.League for one season," NLEX official Ronald Dulatre said in a press conference.

Ravena had signed with the Shiga Lakestars in June 2021, but was originally barred by the PBA from playing due to his existing contract with the Road Warriors.

However, after discussions among the PBA Board, Commissioner Willie Marcial, the NLEX management, and Ravena's camp, the league made an about-face in its decision.

Ravena will continue to play for the Road Warriors in the on-going 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

"I am very much excited to play for Shiga this season. I'll be back next year to suit up for the NLEX Road Warriors and play in front of our home fans," said Ravena.