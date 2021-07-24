Olympics: PH’s Remedy Rule misses 100-butterfly semis; 200-fly next

Photo from Remedy Rule's Instagram account

Filipina swimmer Remedy Rule finished 25th in the women’s 100-meter butterfly event, which means she missed the semifinals of her first event at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.

Rule, who qualified in these Games via universality rule, ranked second in Heat 2, clocking in 59.68 seconds, but it was not enough to advance in the competition with a cutoff of 16 swimmers.

Leading the 33 swimmers in the event were China’s Zhang Yufei and Australia’s Emma McKeon, who both touched the wall at 55.82.

The third-best time entering the semis was defending Olympic champion Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden (56.18).

Rule has one more event at the Games, the 200 butterfly on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rower Cris Nievarez advanced to the quarterfinals while boxer Nesthy Petecio entered the round of 16 after her dominant win early Saturday.

Taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, on the other hand, bade farewell to the Olympics as he suffered an overwhelming loss to top-seeded Jang Jun of South Korea in the men’s -58kg.

