Courtesy: Riot Games

MANILA - Team Secret on Sunday fought hard but fell short of qualifying for the Valorant world championships (Valorant Champions) after crumbling to Japan's ZETA Division in the last chance qualifiers held in Seoul, South Korea.

Team Secret lost in overtime in Fracture (14-12), and drew the series in Ascent (13-9) before losing again in Split (13-7) and Lotus (13-6).

After a close half in Lotus, 5-7, Team Secret were found listless on the attack, only getting one win in the second half, as ZETA joined Paper Rex, T1, and DRX as the Pacific region's representatives in the Valorant Champions, to be held in Los Angeles, California later this year.

Team Secret, fielding in Pinoys in their main 5 lineup, will miss the world championships for the second straight year. They last appeared in the inaugural Valorant Champions held in 2021, which they did just weeks after signing with the team.

This year's edition of the world championships will be the first since Riot Games listed Team Secret as a partnered organization for the Valorant International leagues, a long-term tournament system they adopted for the game's professional scene.

Team Secret will have their chance again in next year's VCT Pacific.