The Philippine women's softball team. Photo courtesy of ASAPHIL.

The RP Blu Girls fell against world's No. 5 Canada, 5-0, in their first game in the XVII WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup at the Campo Comunale da Softball in Castrions di Strada, Italy, on Sunday (Manila time).

After two innings, Canadians Emma Entzminger and Kelsey Harshman opened the third scoring back-to-back singles in the Group C competition.

Janet Leung followed it up with a homerun to give Canada a 3-0 lead at the bottom of the third frame.

Canada had no problem holding off the Blu Girls, who failed to score a single run against pitchers Sara Groenewegen, Dawn Megan Bodrug, and Morgan Rackel.

The Pinays, who earned their place in the Softball World Cup by finishing at the top four of the Women’s Softball Asia Cup, will next take on world no. 2 Japan.

Six teams including Italy, Japan, New Zealand, and Venezuela are gunning for the two spots in the final round to be played next year.

Reigning champion United States, Australia, Puerto Rico, and the Netherlands have already secured their spots in the final phase.