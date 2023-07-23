The Filipinas thank their supporters after their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup match against Switzerland at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand on July 21, 2023. PFF-PWNFT.

The Filipinas have every reason to be proud of their performance against Switzerland despite absorbing a 2-0 loss in their first ever FIFA Women's World Cup match.

This, according to Switzerland coach Inka Grings, who was impressed with the fight put up by the World Cup debutantes last Friday at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The Filipinas nearly took the lead just 16 minutes in off a Katrina Guillou goal that was nullified for offside, before Ramona Bachmann eventually put the Swiss ahead with a controversial penalty moments before halftime. Seraina Piubel completed the win in the 64th minute.

"They were a very disciplined team," said Grings, a former German national of the Filipinas. "They're a dangerous team, and I think that they presented themselves well and displayed sportsmanship."

The Swiss were widely favored to win, but Grings acknowledged that they were made to work by a Philippine side ranked 46th in the world. Olivia McDaniel, in particular, was superb in front of goal as she dealt with Switzerland's 19 shot attempts, nine of which were on target.

"I don't think the Philippines will be easily beatable," noted Grings during the post-match press conference. "They pressured us a lot. I'm excited to see how their next two games play out."

"I think that every single player and the country should be very proud."

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic has also praised his team for how they played and expressed confidence that they will perform even better in their second World Cup match against co-host New Zealand on Tuesday.

"We have a lot of belief," Stajcic said on Sunday. "We all knew that it was an amazing performance for a debut in the World Cup."

"There are so many people who may have questioned how nervous the team was going into the first game, and if they did belong and should be here," he added. "But I think we showed that we belong at this level. For a first effort in the World Cup, I really thought our players were amazing."

Meanwhile, it was reported on Saturday that the Filipinas played a closed-door friendly with reigning world champions United States ahead of their match against the Swiss.

ESPN's Caitlyn Murray noted in a her post-match report that Savannah DeMelo earned her spot in the United States' starting XI against Vietnam "based on her recent form, including a closed-door scrimmage against the Philippines here in New Zealand."

The Philippine Football Federation and the national team management has yet to comment on the report.