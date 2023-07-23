PBA on Tour: Rain or Shine ends Blackwater's streak

Leo Santillan led Rain or Shine's domination of Blackwater. PBA Images

MANILA -- Rain or Shine gave Blackwater a thorough 131-108 beating on Sunday's PBA on Tour at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Elasto Painters used a fluid passing game, tallying a total of 40 assists that resulted to their domination of the Bossing.

Leo Santillan top-scored for Rain or Shine with 24 points, highlighted by four triples and three assists.

Andrei Caracut and Gian Mamuyac had 18 and 17 markers, respectively, while Shaun Ildefornso chipped in 12.

Beau Belga accounted for 10 of ROS' 40 assists and finished with eight points and as many rebounds.

"Inaano ko lang sa sarili ko na narami sa min pwedeng tumira. Good thing sinishoot nila ang pinapasa ko," said the skilled big man.

"We're not hesitating on our shots, yun naman ang sabi ni coach, whenever na malilibre kami tinitira namin."

With the win, the Elasto Painters improved to 8-2.

RK Ilagan had 18 points for the Bossing, who saw their three game streak snapped.

Blackwater, which played minus injured Yousef Taha, Tyrus Hill and James Sena, fell to its fourth defeat in 11 games.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 131 – Santillan 24, Caracut 18, Mamuyac 17, Ildefonso 12, Clarito 11, Demusis 10, Asistio 9, Ponferrada 9, Belga 8, Belo 7, Borboran 6,

BLACKWATER 108 – Ilagan 18, DiGregorio 17, Rosario 15, Ular 14, McCarthy 14, Suerte 11, Amer 6, Escoto 6, Casio 3, Publico 3, Banal 1, AYonayon 0

QUARTERS: 33-27, 64-53, 103-87, 131-108