MANILA - Professional Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams from the Philippines faltered in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series Challenge Finals held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

AP Bren came closest to a Grand Finals showdown as it crumbled to Indonesia's Bigetron Alpha, 0-3 in the lower bracket finals.

Onic Esports, with Pinoy Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol in the Grand Finals reigned as champions over Bigetron Alpha.

Reigning world champs ECHO, who are without key cogs Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno and Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales, also fell to Bigetron the night before. Both KarlTzy and BennyQT opted to rest ahead of MPL Season 12, which is the qualifying round to the Philippine-hosted world championships.

RSG Philippines, who saw the return of Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto and Arvie "Aqua" Antonio also suffered sweeps to Onic Esports and Bigetron Alpha in the upper bracket semifinals and lower bracket semifinals respectively.

Onic Esports will take home $65,000 (P3.5 million), the lion's share of a $150,000 prize pool.