Magnolia routs Phoenix, nears sweep of PBA preseason

Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon goes for a layup against Phoenix Super LPG in their PBA on Tour preseason game at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, July 23, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Magnolia broke the game wide open late in the fourth to beat Phoenix Super LPG, 111-91, in the PBA on Tour on Sunday night at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It was the Hotshots' 10th straight win as they step closer to completing a sweep of the preseason tourney.

Jio Jalalon paced Magnolia with 22 points, nine assists, four rebounds and four steals as Mark Barroca added 19 markers.

But it was when Joseph Eriobu started connecting his shots, leading to a 13-0 salvo with 3:41 remaining, that the Hotshots left the Fuel Masters for good.

Jalalon said coach Chito Victolero wanted a perfect start to make sure they will be well prepared by the time the new season begins in October.

"Pinagusapan na namin ito start pa lang ng liga, kailangan namin makuha ang kumpiyansa ng bawat isa para madala namin ito to the start of the season," he said.

Jayjay Alejandro had 24 markers for Phoenix, which also got 21 from Reden Celda.

Magnolia could wrap up the preseason perfectly against Terrafirma on Wednesday.

That win assured the Hotshots of top placing in the preseason regardless of the result of their last outing.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 111 – Jalalon 22, Barroca 19, Dionisio 15, Ahanmisi 11, Eriobu 9, Tratter 9, Dela Rosa 6, Abueva 4, Mendoza 4, Laput 4, Escoto 4, Corpuz 2, Murrell 0

PHOENIX 91 – Alejandro 24, Celda 21, Muyang 12, Garcia 9, Mocon 8, Perkins 7, Camacho 4, Fetalvero 3, Rangel 3, Atienza 0

QUARTERS: 28-18, 55-52, 78-71, 111-91