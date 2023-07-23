Janry Ubas claims back-to-back gold medals in Finland, Italy

Janry Ubas during the 2019 SEA Games. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE.

Filipino long jumper Janry Ubas bagged two gold medals from separate competitions in Finland and Italy while boosting his chances of earning a qualification for the World Championships.

Ubas first ruled the men’s long jump in the Motonet Grand Prix Lappeenranta in Finland by registering 7.86 meters two days ago.

He followed this up with another gold medal finish at the Triveneto Meeting Internazionale in Trieste, Italy on Sunday (Manila time).

This time, he registered 7.72 meters for sure points in the World Athletics rankings.

The Filipino is currently ranked No. 53 in the world, pending points from Finland and Italy.

He needs to break into the top 36 to advance to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The Worlds will take place next month.

Last May, Ubas ruled the Southeast Asian Games men's long jump with a mark of 7.8500, giving him the gold ahead of Vietnam's Tien Trong Nguyen (7.6600) and Indonesia's Sapwaturrahman (7.6200).