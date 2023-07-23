Filipinas grateful for crowd support in World Cup

Over 13,000 fans -- including many Filipinos -- watched the Philippines-Switzerland game at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand last July 21, 2023. PFF-PWNFT.

The Philippine community in New Zealand made themselves heard in the Filipinas' first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup match last Friday in Dunedin, pushing the team forward against a higher-ranked opponent in Switzerland.

A crowd of 13,711 watched the match at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, with a handful bringing Philippine flags and waving scarves. They cheered for the Filipinas from the opening whistle to the last, and showered them with appreciation despite a 2-0 loss to the Swiss.

"Insane to think that Filipinos made up the majority of that official count," the national team posted on its social media accounts, referring to the crowd at the Dunedin venue.

Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic was not surprised to have received such great support from the local Filipino community, noting that the diaspora is "spread out across the whole world."

"We feel [that support] wherever we go around the world," said Stajcic, who has taken the Filipinas all over the globe -- from India to Europe to South America -- since he took over as head coach in late 2021.

But hearing the cheers of Filipinos and feeling their support never gets old, and Stajcic said it was a special moment for his players.

"I'm just the coach, but for the players to feel that energy and emotion is almost surreal. You can see the emotion inside of them when they're playing and carrying all the hearts of everyone who follows them," he said.

"I can't thank the supporters enough for the way that they come out and support us, wherever we've been around the world. But particularly the numbers in the south, New Zealand like this, to come out and support us is just really special, I know for all of us, but in particular, the players," he added.

The Filipinas will need their support all the more on Tuesday, when they play the co-host New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium where another capacity crowd is expected.

New Zealand are coming off a stunning 1-0 upset of Norway in their first game, and a win over the Philippines will seal their place in the knockout stages.

