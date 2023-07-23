AsiaBasket: Monje stars as Letran pounces on Pilipinas Aguilas

Letran guard Kobe Monje in action against the Pilipinas Aguilas in the AsiaBasket. Handout/AsiaBasket.

MANILA — Colegio de San Juan de Letran and Uratex Philippines pounced on their respective opponents in the 2023 Bola.TV AsiaBasket Las Piñas Championship on Sunday.

The Letran Knights were led by Kobe Monje’s 29 points on five-of-eight shooting from beyond the arc alongside two steals as they dominated Pilipinas Aguilas, 111-76, to improve to 2-0.

Letran showed their prowess on both ends of the court, locking up the Aguilas to only shooting 31% from the field, while also out-assisting their counterparts on the offensive end, 33-13.

Also showing off for the Intramuros-based squad was Kyle Tolentino who put up 23 markers and four assists, while Niel Guarino and Kevin Santos contributed 11 each as Letran built a lead as much as 42, 111-69.

Leading the now 0-2 Aguilas were Mark Ramirez and Biboy Enguio who scored 16 and 14, respectively.

Meanwhile, Uratex also managed to score a win after ousting University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 88-81.

Uratex managed to bounce back from their opening day loss against Ateneo as they were led by former NCAA stars Ola Adeogun who put up 27 points and 15 rebounds, and Mike Harry Nzeusseu who finished with a 17-point, 18-rebound outing.

The Altas managed to cut a once 67-56 lead into a two-possession game, 67-63, early in the fourth period, but Uratex managed to distance themselves once more as they built another double-digit lead, 79-67, with only 4:13 left in the contest.

They then halted any efforts of Perpetual to comeback highlighted by an Adeogun and-one play at the 13.5 mark of the final period as both teams ended up with a 1-1 record.

Top-scoring for the Altas were Arthur Roque and John Boral, putting up 16 and 14, respectively. Cyrus Nitura and John Abis also delivered 12 markers each.