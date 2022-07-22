Handout photo

MANILA -- University of the Philippines (UP) will kick off its preparations for its UAAP title defense with the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

JD Cagulangan, Mythical Team member Zavier Lucero, and Senegalese center Malick Diouf will lead the Fighting Maroons, who are touted to be heavy favorites in the preseason tourney.

"We understand how important these preseason preparations are for us as we try to build our team together before the UAAP season begins," said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

But standing in UP's way is a dangerous Mapua University side which is coming off a bridesmaid finish in the NCAA.

Warren Bonifacio, Paolo Hernandez, and Brian Lacap are counted on spearhead the Cardinals as they face the Fighting Maroons at the 1 p.m. curtain-raiser following the opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m.

UP and Mapua belong to Group A which also has Adamson University, University of Perpetual Help, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, National University, Arellano, University of the East, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Group B consists of defending NCAA champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran joined by De La Salle University, San Beda University, Far Eastern University, San Sebastian College, University of Santo Tomas, Lyceum of the Philippines University, and Jose Rizal University.

Only the top four teams in each group will progress to the knockout playoffs, with the finals culminating on August 27.

Games will be livestreamed on the Filoil EcoOil Sports Facebook page as well as in the respective schools' official social media pages.