Tennis: No. 3 seed halts Alex Eala’s W60 Spain run

Alex Eala at the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain. Photo courtesy of Araba World Tennis Tour - Open Grupo Amutio on Instagram.

MANILA – Alex Eala of the Philippines failed to score an upset against No. 3 seed Jessika Ponchet of France, 4-6, 4-6, in the semifinals of the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz tilt, Saturday in Spain.

In the second match of the day at Peña Vitoriana Tenis Club, the 17-year-old WTA World No. 317 was put to the test in the 6-minute opening game, where she saved a break point and held serve with a smashing forehand winner.

Ponchet, the 25-year-old WTA World No. 195, had an easier time in the next game with a love service hold to level at 1-1.

They continued to hold serve until the seventh game, where an Eala double fault completed the French netter’s service break, 4-3.

Serving to stay in the set at 3-5, Eala saved two set points to inch closer at 4-5 with a forehand down-the-line winner.

At 30-30 in the 10th game, Ponchet earned a third set point and fired her third ace to claim the first set, 6-4.

Service breaks brought about the 4-3 score in the following set, which was in favor of Ponchet.

The French player was the first to hold serve in the second set for a 5-3 edge, after her forehand shot forced her Filipino foe to hit a forehand error.

Serving to stay in the match, Eala saved a match point via a backhand cross court winner and held to trail at 4-5 after Ponchet responded to her serve with a long backhand.

Ponchet then served for the match in the 10th game, where she gained two match points.

She forced a forehand error from Eala to bag the win, 6-4, and march on to the final against Swiss qualifier Jenny Duerst, the WTA World No. 500.

Over three weeks ago, Ponchet notched her first win over Eala, 6-2, 6-1, in the W25 Palma del Rio second round.

Following her loss in Palma del Rio, Eala bounced back in Vitoria-Gasteiz, where she easily eliminated wildcard Berta Gutierrez Saiz of Spain, 6-1, 6-2, in the first round.

She moved past Ya-Hsuan Lee of Chinese Taipei in the second round, 1-6, 6-4, 4-1, ret., and stunned Eden Silva of Great Britain, 6-1, 6-1, in the quarterfinals of the $60,000 event on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour.

Eala’s W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz semifinal match was her third of the season, following her stints in Chiang Rai, Thailand and Madrid, Spain.

The 2021 W15 Manacor champion won her second professional title in April at the W25 Chiang Rai while in last month’s W60 Madrid, she lost in straight sets in the final.

