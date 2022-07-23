PVL: PLDT fends off Army to climb to no. 2

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters moved to the second place in the PVL Invitational Conference table after routing the Black Mamba Army Lady Troopers Saturday.

The Power Hitters eked out a 17-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18 win over the Lady Troopers at the Mall of Asia Arena to claim their third win in four outings. PLDT is now trailing just behind the still undefeated Cignal HD Spikers (4-0).

It was a balanced effort from the PLDT squad as Jules Samonte had 17 points while Fiola Ceballos, Dell Palomata, and Toni Basas added 13, 12, 11 points, respectively.

After a slow start, the Power Hitters bounced back in the succeeding sets, including a dominating 25-11 second frame.

In the third, Fiola Ceballos scored back-to-back down-the-line spikes to spark a run for a 16-10 lead.



A couple of errors from the PLDT side helped the Army crawl back in the set, 15-17. But the Lady Troopers gave away free points too, to trail by six down the stretch, 15-21.

The Power Hitters cruised to an early 11-4 separation in the fourth set off an error from Jovelyn Gonzaga.

But the Lady Troopers dropped an 8-2 run, capped by a couple of hits from Jem Gutierrez, 12-13. Jules Samonted responded off a combination play before scoring an ace for a 15-12 lead. A miscue from Army pushed the PLDT to a 20-15.

The Black Mamba Army, who played without Royse Tubino, fell to fourth place with a 2-2 slate.