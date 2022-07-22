Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots playmaker Paul Lee owes his success as a professional to NLEX Road Warriors head coach Yeng Guiao. PBA Media Bureau

Paul Lee won both his first championship and major individual award while playing under head coach Yeng Guiao.

As a rookie, Lee immediately created a huge impact playing for the Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters, who was guided by Guiao to their first ever PBA title in the 2012 Governor's’ Cup.

Lee emerged as the most outstanding newcomer, winning Rookie of the Year.

Together, Guiao and Lee would lead the Elasto Painters to another title run in the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup before they went their separate ways.

Fate brought Guiao and Lee together again when Rain Or Shine assembled the national squad at the last minute for the 2018 Asian Games and the team that was bannered by NBA star Jordan Clarkson, nearly made it to the podium and finished fifth.

But over the past few years, Lee and Guiao were at the opposing ends, but they have shown mutual respect even as rivals.

Be it as his coach or the opposing mentor, Lee enjoys every moment seeing Guiao on the sidelines.

“Playing with him or playing against him, kapag nag-perform ka ng naayos, I make him proud,” Lee told ABS-CBN News. “Medyo matagal na rin tayo sa liga. Siya ’yung nag-draft sa akin. Siya rin ’yung reason bakit ako naging Paul Lee ngayon. Credit talaga kay Coach Yeng ’yung buong career ko sa PBA.”

The respect and admiration will always be there. But like gladiators who need to fight for survival, either Guiao or Lee will have to lead their respective squads when the NLEX Road Warriors and the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots collide at the start of their best-of-three quarterfinals series beginning Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Lee braces for the big battle ahead.

“We all know Coach Yeng, kung gaano ka-tough ’yung team na hinahawakan niya, especially in the playoffs. Kumpleto and deep rin ’yung lineup nila. Lahat, kung sinong ipasok no Coach Yeng, alam mong may gagawin talaga, magko-contribute talaga. We need to be ready,” added Lee.