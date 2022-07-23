He may have recovered his shooting touch, but Paul Lee is still far from being 100%.

Lee played only six of the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots’ 11 games in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, but he played one of his best games during the team’s final game of the season, allowing his squad to pocket a 75-66 victory and secure the No. 3 seat in the quarterfinal round.

The six-foot guard knocked in 22 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Although the Hotshots are seeing encouraging numbers from the deadshot guard, they’re trying to manage the minutes of the "Leethal Weapon".

“Binabantayan talaga namin yung minutes ni Paul,” said Magnolia Timplados coach Chito Victolero. “Kung mapapansin niyo hindi ko na rin siya ibinalik (during the crucial stretch). We follow yung restriction niya sa minutes.”

But Victolero is a firm believer that Lee will catch up in tip-top form as the playoffs reach the tough grind.

“Ngayon nakakakuha na siya ng buwelo, nakukuha na niya yung timing. It’s good for us,” added Victolero. “Halos naman lahat, healthy na. Si Rome (Dela Rosa), healthy na rin. Si Jio (Jalalon), may konting problema, but I think he can play on Sunday.”

Lee has been bothered by a nagging back spasm that forced him to miss the early part of the tournament.

But in the six games he played, he has remained a key contributor, averaging 14.5 points while shooting a steady 51% from the three-point region.

Lee admitted he’s still far from tip-top condition.

“Medyo ramdam ko pa rin (na kulang sa conditioning and timing),” Lee told ABS-CBN News. “Nung nagkaroon kami ng back-to-back games, doon ko talaga naramdaman yung pagod. Pinu-push ko lang yung sarili ko para umabot ako sa tamang kundisyon.”

Lee attributed the program given by their physical therapists who helped him to become stronger and fast track his return.

“Nakatulong yung program ng mga PTs namin sa strength and conditioning,” added Lee. “Malaking bagay yung ginagawa nilang preparation sa akin going to the practice. Siguro yun yung key kaya hindi nawala yung shooting ko.”