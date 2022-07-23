Obiena reaches pole-vault finals at World Athletics

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines performs in the men's pole vault qualification, during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon, USA, 22 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

MANILA – EJ Obiena kept his medal bid alive at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, securing a spot in the final at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (Manila time).

The Tokyo Olympian, Asia’s top pole vaulter, cleared 5.75 meters to join 11 other finalists including the Olympics champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden.

Duplantis and Christopher Nilsen led all contenders as they crossed all the bars on their first attempts.

Obiena, who currently holds the Asian record, had a shaky start as he passed the 5.50 meters on the second try. He cleared the succeeding 5.65 meters in just one attempt.

The two-time SEA Games gold medalist will try to reach the podium for the first time when he suited up for the finals set for Monday morning (Manila time).

Obiena was coming from a successful stint at the Jump and Fly meet in Weiherstadion, Hechingen in Germany on July 2.

He cleared 5.80 meters in his third attempt to secure the gold.

