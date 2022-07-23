Basketball: La Salle stuns FEU in Preseason Cup opening day

Screengrab from Smart Sports Facebook page

MANILA – The De La Salle University Green Archers opened their Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup campaign on a high note after an overwhelming victory over the FEU Tamaraws Saturday.

The Green Archers had a dominating 65-49 win over the Tamaraws at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan behind the efforts of Brigh Nwankwo and Michael Phillips.

Nwankwo registered 14 points in the game while Phillips had a double-double performance with 12 points and 11 boards.

La Salle dictated the pace of the game in the first half, holding a 31-24 advantage after the first 20 minutes of the match.

But FEU rallied back at the start of the third quarter with a 10-2 start, 8 of which came from LJ Gonzales, to grab the lead, 34-33.

La Salle did not back down, and carved a bigger run with 17-5 closeout in the third, capped by a fadeaway basket by Joaquin Manuel for a 51-38 separation.

The lead ballooned to 20 points halfway through the payoff period after Phillips made a hook shot, 60-40.

The Tamaraws made a last-ditch effort in the match, 49-62, but a triple from Raven Cortez ended the run of FEU, 65-49.

Gonzales and John Bryan Sajonia paced the Tams with 10 points apiece.

