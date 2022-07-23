Basketball: Adamson takes down St. Benilde

Joem Sabandal towed Adamson to an 80-75 victory over St. Benilde in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

The third-year guard orchestrated the Soaring Falcons' 10-2 run to open the fourth quarter and erect a 68-57 advantage against the Blazers.

Sabandal scored 18 points to go with his 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Adamson joined UP for the early lead in Group A.

"We did not expect that kind of physicality, but for sure it will help us in our preparation," said coach Nash Racela.

"Maganda rin kasi right away, the league is sending a signal na kung di kayo handa, mabubugbog kayo."

Cedrick Manzano also chimed in 12 points and 6 boards for Adamson, while Jerom Lastimosa, Vince Magbuhos, and Ivan Maata got 9 apiece.

Miggy Corteza topped St. Benilde with 19 points and 6 rebounds in the losing cause.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 80 -- Sabandal 18, Manzano 12, V. Magbuhos 9, Lastimosa 9, Maata 9, Flowers 6, W. Magbuhos 6, Barcelona 4, Torres 4, Yerro 3.

CSB 75 -- Corteza 19, Gozum 16, Cullar 9, Pasturan 9, Lim 7, Davis 3, Oczon 3, Cajucom 3, Mara 2, Jarque 2, Serrano 2, Sangco 0, Carlos 0, Dimayuga 0, Sumabat 0.

Quarters: 15-23, 42-34, 58-55, 80-75.

