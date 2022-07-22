Alex Eala stuns Briton to reach W60 Spain semifinals

Alex Eala at the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain. Photo courtesy of Araba World Tennis Tour—Open Grupo Amutio on Instagram.

MANILA – Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines is through to her third semifinal this season after ousting Eden Silva of Great Britain, 6-1, 6-1, in the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz quarterfinals in Spain on Friday.

The 17-year-old Filipino, with a career-high ranking of WTA World No. 317, gained a 3-0 edge after Silva hit a backhand into the net.

Eala broke for the second time to be at 5-0 by returning serve with a forehand cross court winner.

Silva, the 26-year-old WTA World No. 352, got on the scoreboard by finishing off the sixth game with a forehand winner.

Serving for the set at 40-0, Eala committed three errors to bring the game to deuce. Two backhand errors by the Briton allowed Eala to take the first set, 6-1.

At 1-1 in the second set, Eala secured a break of serve on her third opportunity courtesy of a Silva forehand error.

The Filipino teen champion, who bagged the 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai titles, averted a break point in the fourth game to advance to 3-1.

She broke again then held serve, 5-1, after her forehand approach shot yielded a backhand volley error.

With Silva serving to stay in the match, Eala earned a match point with a forehand down-the-line winner.

She capped off the match, 6-1, with a definitive backhand cross court volley in response to Silva’s second serve.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Eala will figure in a rematch against No. 3 seed Jessika Ponchet of France, the WTA World No. 195.

They clashed more than three weeks ago at the W25 Palma del Rio in Spain, where Ponchet posted a 6-2, 6-1 win in the second round.

Eala, who plays left-handed, began her run at the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Spanish wildcard Berta Gutierrez Saiz.

This was followed by a win over Ya-Hsuan Lee of Chinese Taipei in the second round, 1-6, 6-4, 4-1, ret.

The W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz, held at the Peña Vitoriana Tenis Club, is a $60,000 International Tennis Federation (ITF) event on the Women’s World Tennis Tour.

Meanwhile, Eala’s older brother, Michael Francis “Miko” Eala, exited the M15 Monastir tournament in Tunisia on Thursday.

The 19-year-old qualifier lost to No. 3 seed Robert Strombachs of Germany, 5-7, 1-6, in the second round.

Miko and Abedallah Shelbayh of Jordan then fell to No. 1 seeds Anis Ghorbel and Aziz Ouakaa of Tunisia in the quarterfinals, 4-6, 4-6.

Just like the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz, the $25,000 ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour event at Hotel Skanes Family Monastir is played on outdoor hard courts.

