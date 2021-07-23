VisMin Cup loses one team as Iligan withdraws from Mindanao leg

The Iligan Archangels. Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page



The Iligan Archangels have backed out of the 2021 Chooks-to- Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup due to an "internal problem."

The announcement was made by the league's head of basketball operations Chelito Caro in a meeting with team representatives via Zoom.

"Team Iligan already backed out from the Mindanao leg. There was an internal problem and they decided to pull out," read the minutes of the meeting noted by league COO Rocky Chan.

The Archangels have so far played five games, all resulting in losses. They are at the bottom of the standings at 0-5.

With Iligan's sudden decision to pull out, all its remaining games will be given to its opponents via default. Moreover, all eight teams remaining will advance to the playoffs, which begin on July 29.

"'Yung remaining games ng Iligan, considered as winner na 'yung opponent," said Caro.

The team is owned by Mayor Celso Regencia with Dane Lariosa as head coach.

Composing its roster are Joel Lee Yu, Wilson Baltazar, Lander Canon, Edcor Marata, John Rabe, Roldan Piñas, Kenneth Ardiente, Dave Tagolimot, Philip Reyes, Harold Suarez, Magic Marata, and Johari Andor, plus guest players Kyle Ordeniza, Algeroh Benitez, and Jericho Montecalvo.

The development changed the playoff picture with just five days left in the eliminations.

