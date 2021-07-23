PVL: Choco Mucho cruises to second win after sweeping Sta. Lucia

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans played a relatively relaxed game on Friday as they vanquished the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20, at the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The Flying Titans improved their record to 2-0 following their four-setter win over the PLDT Power Hitters in their debut game last Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Meanwhile, the Lady Realtor suffered its third defeat in four outings, their second consecutive loss after recently bowing to Cignal HD Spikers.

“We didn’t expect [to win]. We know naman contender ang Sta. Lucia. Alam naman natin kung anong klaseng level team meron ang team nila, mataas ang level,” Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro said.

Choco Mucho opened the third set with a comfortable cushion, 8-3, off a string of errors from Sta. Lucia.

The Lady Realtors threatened to comeback with Jovie Prado’s onslaught, pushing to score to 7-9.

But the error-prone Sta. Lucia fell to a maze of mistakes anew while Ponggay Gaston racked up several points in the outside position to increase the lead to 19-12.

The Lady Realtors had a 5-1 spurt midway of the third frame to close the gap to 17-20 after a topspin from Jonah Sabete. Yet they could not capitalize on the momentum as Sta. Lucia threw away free points again and put the Flying Titans at 23-18.

“Sabi nga natin every game is a must win. Every game we should be learning towards the next games. Malaking bagay ito because it's single round and isa sa mga contender ito. Hindi kami pwede mag-let up. We have to prepare and work hard physically and mentally and spiritually,” Almadro said.

Gaston was hailed as the best player of the game with eight markers, all from attacks.