PBA secures special permit to hold games amid rise in COVID-19 Delta cases

Anticipating more lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 Delta variant, the PBA has secured a special permit to make sure that live games will push through.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the PBA was granted a special permit allowing live games after the government placed NCR back under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions starting Friday.

"May special permit kasi ang PBA and they submitted strict guidelines for health protocols," MMDA general manager Undersecretary Jojo Garcia explained in the PBA website.

The country recorded 6,845 additional COVID-19, just as the health department confirmed the local transmission of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant on Friday. The Philippines now now has a total of 1,537,097 confirmed coronavirus cases.

This led the government to put the National Capital Region and other provinces under GCQ with heightened restrictions until July 31.

Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra confirmed that the league received a special permit from the MMDA.

"The process is being followed as submitted and adherence to the health and safety protocols that are all being done," he said.

