PBA: NLEX eyes another giant to slay in San Miguel

The NLEX Road Warriors are aiming to pull off an upset again when they tangle with San Miguel Beer, days after beating defending champion Ginebra San Miguel.

NLEX gave Ginebra a rude welcome by handing the Kings a 94-75 loss.

The Road Warriors will battle the Beermen next at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Guiao emphasized the importance of making quick adjustments considering the pandemic which forced them to play without the benefit of scrimmages.

"Masyadong abnormal talaga itong situation natin ngayon. You can't say if what you see is the true strengths of the teams," he said.

"We've had few struggles for the past few months. Just practicing was a struggle. And then pagpasok ng liga, wala namang tuneup games. So itong 3 to 4 games na makikita natin, dito pa lang talaga mag-a-adjust ang mga teams."

The Beermen, meanwhile, are looking for a rebound after losing to Meralco, 93-87, last Sunday.

Also looking for a bounceback is Ginebra, which will play against Blackwater on Friday.

The Kings will look to take advantage of the hard-luck Bossing who are without big men Frank Golla and Carl Bryan Cruz on injuries.

