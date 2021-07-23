PBA: Barangay Ginebra puts away pesky Blackwater side

Barangay Ginebra used its superior firepower to put away a pesky Blackwater squad, 96-81, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Stanley Pringle led five other Gin Kings in scoring double digits to finish with 19 points.

With the victory, the Kings registered its first win following a bad 75-94 beating from NLEX last Sunday.

The Bossing, led by Mike Tolomia's 22 markers, remained winless in three games.

Ginebra led by as much as 17 points, but Blackwater was able to claw its way to within 2 points, 67-69, following KG Canaleta's jumper late in the third period.

But LA Tenorio's triple started a 7-0 run for Ginebra, halting Blackwater's resurgence midway in the fourth quarter.

Pringle went 8-of-15 from the field, with six rebounds and six assists.

Tenorio sank five treys to finish with 17 markers, while Prince Caperal and Japeth Aguilar notched 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger each had 11 points.

"It wasn't pretty that's for sure. We haven't put together any pretty basketball yet. We're still working to be more coherent," Ginebra team coach Tim Cone said following their victory.

"When we came out, we weren't ready to play against NLEX that's for sure... but we're the kind of team we get better as the conferences gets along."

The scores :

GINEBRA 96 – Pringle 19, Tenorio 17, Caperal 16, J.Aguilar 14, Thompson 11, Standhardinger 11, Chan 5, Dillinger 2, Devance 1, Ayaay 0, Enriquez 0, Hilmqvist 0

BLACKWATER 81 – Tolomia 22, Enciso 16, Nabong 10, Magat 8, Daquioag 6, Desiderio 6, Amer 5, Paras 4, Semerad 2, Canaleta 2, Gabriel 0, Dennison 0, Escoto 0, Acuno 0

Quarters : 21-13, 45-32, 69-67, 96-81

FROM THE ARCHIVES