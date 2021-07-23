MMA: Pacatiw believes game plan key to beating Chen

Photo from Jeremy Pacatiw's Facebook page

Promotional newcomer Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw of the famed Team Lakay admitted feeling pressured to deliver an impressive performance when he makes his ONE Championship debut against China’s “The Ghost” Chen Rui.

“(But) I just have to relax and stay focused for this fight and everything is going to be alright. It’s time to shine,” said Pacatiw, who will meet Chen in ONE: Battleground which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on July 30.

Chen is the ONE Jakarta bantamweight tournament champion, and like Pacatiw, is looking to make a statement.

“The Juggernaut” recognizes the legitimate threat Chen poses, and their strategy will be crucial in scoring a victory in his promotional debut.

“He’s a dangerous fighter. Everyone in this promotion is. But we prepared everything for this fight. Everything. I’m fully prepared to showcase all that we’ve worked on for this fight,” Pacatiw said.

“I’m not underestimating him one bit. I know he’s an explosive finisher with good experience. But we’re coming into this with a great game plan, as always. I can’t say how this will end. This is MMA and anything can happen. It could be a knockout or a submission. You’ll see on July 30th.”

Pacatiw said he didn't have to think twice about signing with the organization.

“Signing that contract with ONE Championship felt great. I just couldn’t describe how happy I am to be a part of the largest martial arts organization in the world. It’s truly an honor. At the same time, I’m looking forward to many incredible challenges in the future,” he said.

