LOOK: PH sports officials excited for Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Photo courtesy of Cong. Bambol Tolentino

Philippine sports officials are eagerly waiting for the Filipino Olympians to march in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president and Cavite Cong. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino posted a photo of himself with POC secretary general Atty. Edwin Gastanes and Philippine Sports Commissioner chairman William Ramirez inside the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Philippine flag bearers boxer Eumir Marcial and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe are set to march at the opening ceremonies on Friday night.



