FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia moved to July 2022

MANILA -- The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia, which was originally scheduled for next month, has been rescheduled to July 2022, FIBA said on Friday.

In a statement, the FIBA Asia Board announced the development after considering several aspects which include travel restrictions and the well-being of the participants.

The Asia Cup will be taking place after the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

The regional competition was originally planned on August 17-29 this year with Gilas Pilipinas qualifying anew.

Meanwhile, the Philippine men's national team will be back in action on July 25 when they compete in the King Abdullah Cup in Jordan.

The tournament, which runs until August 3, was supposed to help Gilas Pilipinas prepare for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021.

Aside from Jordan and the Philippines, three other countries have also committed to participate: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Tunisia.

Gilas Pilipinas will once again be led by program director and head coach Tab Baldwin with Jong Uichico, Boyet Fernandez, Sandy Arespacochaga, and Sandro Soriano assisting him.

Retained from the team that saw action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia are RJ Abarrientos, Justine Baltazar, SJ Belangel, Geo Chiu, Isaac Go, Jordan Heading, Ange Kouame, William Navarro, Mike Nieto, Carl Tamayo, and Dwight Ramos.

Rejoining the pool from the injured list are Dave Ildefonso and 2019 Gilas Special Draftees Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Rey Suerte. Thirdy Ravena is also in the pool with Kenmark Carino, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel.

