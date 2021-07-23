Casimero-Rigondeaux officially launch world title fight
TFC News California, USA
Posted at Jul 23 2021 11:23 AM | Updated as of Jul 23 2021 11:48 AM
The tension was palpable between WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero and former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux as they officially launched their August 14 title fight. Steve Angeles reports.
John Riel Casimero, Guillermo Rigondeaux, world title fight, sports, boxing, TFC News
- /entertainment/07/23/21/angela-ken-releases-english-version-of-ako-naman-muna
- /entertainment/07/23/21/look-kim-molina-jerald-napoles-mark-7th-year-with-underwater-shoot
- /entertainment/07/23/21/listen-iigo-pascual-moophs-drop-first-tagalog-collaboration
- /life/07/23/21/watch-andrea-brillantes-vintage-themed-bedroom-has-its-own-snack-bar
- /news/07/23/21/philippines-delta-covid-travel-ban-malaysia-thailand