TFC News

Casimero-Rigondeaux officially launch world title fight

TFC News California, USA

Posted at Jul 23 2021 11:23 AM | Updated as of Jul 23 2021 11:48 AM

The tension was palpable between WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero and former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux as they officially launched their August 14 title fight. Steve Angeles reports.

