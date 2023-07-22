Volleyball: Rivals Rondina, Laure enjoy healthy competition

Photos from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – After leading the UST Tigresses to a championship appearance several years ago, Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure found themselves on different sides of the court on Saturday.

Both stars in their respective teams, Rondina and Laure tussled it out in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference for a seventh-place finish at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

It was Rondina, the former UAAP MVP, who had the last hurrah as the Choco Mucho Flying Titans swept Laure’s Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

The Cebuana beach volleyball star tallied 15 points in the game against 11 points of Laure.

Aside from the two “Queen Tigresses,” their former UST teammates EJ Laure, Caitlyn Viray, and Imee Hernandez also suited up in the same matchup.

According to Rondina, they were teasing each other during the game. The leading scorer of the league is also proud to see her former teammates grow in their respective squads.

“Parang transition lang ng UST no. Parang nagta-transition lang kami. May mga anchahan pa rin pero in a silent way lang,” she said.

“Happy naman kasi nakikita namin yung mga kasama namin na nag-grow sa kanilang team. Makikita rin natin yung maturity nila sa paglalaro nila. Naglaro lang din kami kung anong meron kami sa Choco Mucho.”

Laure, for her part, jokingly said that she always anticipated that Rondina would target her in the court.

Lucky for her, she still has her older sister EJ and Hernandez on the same side of the court to still feel the UST connection.

“Masaya kasi parehas kami na liga pero magkaiba man kami ng team nandoon pa din yung ah dito niya yan dadalhin for sure. May ganung feeling. Masaya ako para sa kanila and masaya ako na kateammate ko pa din yung ate ko at andyan si Imee. Healthy competition naman,” the former UAAP top scorer explained.

“Lokohan lang pero syempre andon siguro yung ‘ate wag ako’ kidding aside laro is laro pagdating sa performance syempre magkaibigan sa labas pagdating sa loob ng court trabaho.”

But the matchup between the two UST stars was somehow overshadowed by Viray’s stellar performance after pouring in a career-high 22 points in the three-setter game.

The leftie spiker said she somehow felt nostalgic seeing her former teammates but at the same time happy to see everyone carving their own paths in different teams.

“Parang college lang din, bumabalik. Nakakamiss. Dati magkakasama kami sa loob ng court before. Ngayon, magkakalaban na kami. Ang saya lang may kanya-kanya kaming path,” Viray said.

Rondina, Laure, and Viray were teammates when the Tigresses reached the finals of the UAAP Season 81 but ultimately bowed to Ateneo Blue Eagles in three games.

