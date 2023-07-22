PVL: PLDT shocks F2 Logistics to take first semis win

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The PLDT High Speed Hitters flexed their muscles mightily as they stunned the fan-favorite F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the semifinals of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

The High Speed Hitters swept the Cargo Movers, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18, to book their first win in the round-robin playoffs at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

PLDT improved their record to 1-2, bouncing back from a straight-set loss from Cignal HD Spikers, while the Cargo Movers suffered their second straight defeat in the semis for an identical 1-2 card.

Full story to follow.