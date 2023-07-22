PVL: Kurashiki drubs Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Japanese squad Kurashiki Ablaze bucked a first-set hiccup to hammer Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh and kick off their semifinals stint in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

Kurashiki registered a 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11, victory over the fellow visiting team to begin their semis campaign on a high note at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City Saturday.

Tamaru Asaka gave a glimpse of her capabilities as she unleashed a whopping 29 points while getting 17 points from Yano Yukino.

The Japanese squad erected a dominating 13-5 separation after a rejection by Hiraoka Akane. It was stretched to 17-8 after Asaka’s through-the-block hit.

The lead ballooned to 13 points as Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh committed two errors followed by Taniguchi Saya’s down-the-line spike, 23-10.

Nguyen Huong paced the Vietnamese team with 14 points while Nguyen Oanh had 10 markers.

In the third frame, the Japan held on to their advantage after an attack from Saya, 19-15, but Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh threatened to comeback as Oanh swiped it against the blockers’ hands, 19-21.

Akane halted the mini run with a crosscourt shot that eventually paved the way for them to have a 2-1 lead in the match.