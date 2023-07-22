Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Creamline Cool Smashers made a strong case for a Finals berth as they raised their record to 3-0 in the semifinals of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference on Saturday.

For second consecutive match, Creamline survived a five-set marathon after hacking out a 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 15-10 victory over the Cignal HD Spikers to stay unbeaten in the conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

PVL multi-MVPs Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez once again towed the Cool Smashers with 27 and 22 points, respectively. Jema Galanza also had a 20-point game with 21 points.

Cignal, on the other hand, dropped to a 1-2 card tied with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and PLDT High Speed Hitters.

“Siyempre yung Creamline naman, proven na sa mga five-setter. Either ano yung resulta, basta sila, maglalaro lang sila. Ang magandang resulta, nanalo kami. Pangalawang beses nga. Naging masaya kami kasi actually lumalapit yung situation na makapunta ulit kami sa finals,” head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

After falling in the fourth, the Cool Smashers went for an 8-4 start in the deciding frame with Galanza finishing the salvo through an off-the-block kill.

Ces Molina singlehandedly carried the HD Spikers in the ensuing plays, trimming down the deficit to just 8-9 after a back-to-back kill.

They almost tied the game with a solid block but Jovelyn Gonzaga was caught for touching the net upon a review which triggered a 3-0 mini spurt of Creamline for a 12-8 gap.

The trio of Valdez, Carlos, and Galanza capped the match with one attack each.

Molina registered a game-high 28 points and 11 digs to lead the HD Spikers. Rachel Anne Daquis and Riri Meneses added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Cignal was cruising to extend the game into a fifth set after an error from their opponent, 20-17, but Creamline quickly equalized it with Galanza uncorking a couple of hits, 20-20.

They stretched their gap to three again after a miscue from Cool Smashers but Carlos did not let it be easy with a string of points, 24-all.

A serve error of Jia de Guzman followed by lifting violation on Galanza formalized another five set match for Creamline.