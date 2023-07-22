PBA opens applications for Season 48 Rookie Draft

PBA Images/File photo

The Philippine Basketball Association has opened its doors for applicants for the upcoming PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft.

According to the league, applicants must be 19 and above with two years of college to be eligible.

The PBA began accepting applicants last Thursday and will have until 5 p.m. on September 10, 2023 as deadline.

Requirements should be submitted at the PBA office at 186 E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave., Bagumbayan, Quezon City,

Local players are required to submit an original copy of their birth certificate, two pieces of 2x2 ID photo, school records for those 19 years of age, and a duly notarized PBA application form.

Filipino-foreign players, meanwhile, will have to present a valid Philippine passport, school records if 19 years old, two 2x2 ID pictures, and a duly notarized PBA application form.

Among the early prospects for this year's draft are Fran Yu, Keith Datu, Jolo Mendoza, Kim Aurin, Dominic Fajardo and Louie Sangalang.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser was the no. 1 overall pick of last year's draft, followed by Jeremiah Gray, Jeo Ambohot, Justin Arana, and Gian Mamuyac.